Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 273.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,987 shares of the company's stock worth $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,613 shares of the company's stock worth $446,388,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company's stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -899.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,207.08 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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