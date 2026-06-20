Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $5,896,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,114 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,424,382.69. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,802,183.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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