Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $422,869,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $244.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.12. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $272.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.Marathon Petroleum's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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