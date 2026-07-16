Visa Inc. $V is Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s 7th Largest Position

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.3% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Visa were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 29,706.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308,345 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $365.02. The firm has a market cap of $638.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Visa Readies Rollout of AI Financial Assistant for Banking Apps

Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Thredd Joins Visa Agentic Ready Program to Power AI Payments for European Issuers

Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Can Visa Deepen Its Remittance Business Through ACE Partnership?

Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Visa’s involvement in crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized finance suggests the company remains central to the evolution of digital payments, but these developments are still early and not yet a clear earnings driver.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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