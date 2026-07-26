Visa Inc. $V Position Reduced by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,533 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia's holdings in Visa were worth $80,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock.

Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth.

Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments.

Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst.

Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is also drawing attention as a “wide-moat” stock, reflecting its durable competitive position, though that is mainly a long-term quality argument rather than a fresh near-term driver.

Visa Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:V opened at $355.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $337.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.34. The stock has a market cap of $637.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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