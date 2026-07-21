Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Visa were worth $152,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $361.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.05. The company has a market capitalization of $648.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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