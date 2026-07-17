Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,570 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 81,805 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 6.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $296,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 176,643 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 22.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 847,001 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $252,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 100.8% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $364.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $365.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced the Visa Stablecoin Platform , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Article Title

Visa announced the , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Article Title

Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an AI Financial Assistant for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Article Title

Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Visa’s strong chart setup, including a recent golden cross, and a Zacks piece highlighted that the stock has been outperforming the broader market. These items may support momentum, but they are not fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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