Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,693 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 142,740 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Visa worth $960,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $358.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.20. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $398.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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