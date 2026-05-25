Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 18,715 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $329.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.34. The stock has a market cap of $590.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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