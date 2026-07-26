Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Visa by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Clear Str raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $355.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average of $325.34. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $365.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $637.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock.

Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth.

Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments.

Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst.

Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is also drawing attention as a “wide-moat” stock, reflecting its durable competitive position, though that is mainly a long-term quality argument rather than a fresh near-term driver.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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