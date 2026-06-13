Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Visa were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 114,979 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $321.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $363.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $577.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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