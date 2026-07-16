Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Visa Readies Rollout of AI Financial Assistant for Banking Apps

Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Thredd Joins Visa Agentic Ready Program to Power AI Payments for European Issuers

Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Can Visa Deepen Its Remittance Business Through ACE Partnership?

Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Visa’s involvement in crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized finance suggests the company remains central to the evolution of digital payments, but these developments are still early and not yet a clear earnings driver.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $355.71 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.76 and a 200-day moving average of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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