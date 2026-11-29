Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 57,951 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $429.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.04. The firm has a market cap of $771.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $442.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 51.20% and a return on equity of 70.50%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is 25.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Visa from $475.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $438.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $444.60.

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Key Visa News

Investors following V have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an Outperform rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Wedbush Begins Coverage on Visa

Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Canadian holiday survey found that one in four respondents expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada, while travel and live-event experiences remain popular. Cross-border purchases and experience-related spending could support Visa transaction volumes during the holiday season. Visa holiday spending survey

Visa’s Canadian holiday survey found that one in four respondents expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada, while travel and live-event experiences remain popular. Cross-border purchases and experience-related spending could support Visa transaction volumes during the holiday season. Negative Sentiment: The same survey points to consumer restraint: 83% of Canadians said they had taken steps to manage higher costs, and 25% expect to spend less on holiday gifts than last year. That caution could temper transaction growth and offset some of the potential benefit from cross-border shopping and experiences. Visa holiday spending survey

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 5,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.22, for a total value of $2,445,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,315,722.28. The trade was a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.35, for a total value of $773,377.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,018,365.40. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

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