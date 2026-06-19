Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 507,366 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $359.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here