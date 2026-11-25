Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,908 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $89,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $138,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Recent Visa Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about V:

Positive Sentiment: Visa is testing a wallet that lets eligible U.S. users verify AI agents with a Visa card and receive OUSD stablecoin for tasks accepted by requesters. The experiment could extend Visa’s role in emerging AI-powered commerce, though its commercial impact is not yet clear. Article: Visa Lets AI Agents Earn Stablecoin Pay for Gig Work in New Test

Visa is testing a wallet that lets eligible U.S. users verify AI agents with a Visa card and receive OUSD stablecoin for tasks accepted by requesters. The experiment could extend Visa’s role in emerging AI-powered commerce, though its commercial impact is not yet clear. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s quarterly dividend rose from $0.67 to $0.78 per share, a roughly 16% increase, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to shareholder returns. Article: Dividend Hikes of Up to 16% Roll In

Visa’s quarterly dividend rose from $0.67 to $0.78 per share, a roughly 16% increase, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has downgraded Visa, arguing that its strong business and stability may already be reflected in its valuation. That could limit perceived upside even as the company’s operating growth remains solid. Article: Visa: The Market Finally Recognizes Its Strength (Rating Downgrade)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $479.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $438.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $480.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Visa from $396.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $443.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.6%

V stock opened at $415.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $442.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.12 and a 200 day moving average of $350.05.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.20% and a return on equity of 70.50%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,028 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.35, for a total transaction of $773,377.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,018,365.40. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 3,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.09, for a total value of $1,438,929.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,251.17. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc. operates a global payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of electronic payments, including transactions made in person and online. The company's services include payment processing, fraud prevention, identity and risk management, and money-transfer solutions such as Visa Direct. Visa-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards are issued by participating financial institutions; Visa generally provides the network and related services rather than issuing cards or extending credit directly to consumers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report