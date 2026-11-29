Anomaly Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,012 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 188,695 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 6.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings in Visa were worth $190,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.7% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 29.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Visa by 22.8% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 780 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fabara sold 3,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.09, for a total transaction of $1,438,929.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,348,251.17. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie Rottenberg sold 2,028 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.35, for a total transaction of $773,377.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,365.40. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,244 shares of company stock worth $11,063,164. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of V opened at $429.56 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $398.40 and its 200 day moving average is $351.04. The company has a market capitalization of $771.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $442.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 51.20%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

More Visa News

Here's some of the latest news about V:

Positive Sentiment: Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Visa and NBX plan stablecoin-linked payment card

Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Canadian holiday survey found that one in four respondents expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada, while travel and live-event experiences remain popular. Cross-border purchases and experience-related spending could support Visa transaction volumes during the holiday season. Visa holiday spending survey

Visa’s Canadian holiday survey found that one in four respondents expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada, while travel and live-event experiences remain popular. Cross-border purchases and experience-related spending could support Visa transaction volumes during the holiday season. Negative Sentiment: The same survey points to consumer restraint: 83% of Canadians said they had taken steps to manage higher costs, and 25% expect to spend less on holiday gifts than last year. That caution could temper transaction growth and offset some of the potential benefit from cross-border shopping and experiences. Visa holiday spending survey

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $479.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $471.00 target price (up from $416.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $444.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

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