Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,914 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 122,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Visa were worth $268,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John Boyer Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $27,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $33,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Visa News

Here's some of the latest news about V:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $487 price target, citing potential upside from the referenced share price. The broader analyst picture in the report was also favorable, with 19 buy ratings and no sell ratings. Wedbush rating

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a $487 price target, citing potential upside from the referenced share price. The broader analyst picture in the report was also favorable, with 19 buy ratings and no sell ratings. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Canadian survey found that travel and live-event tickets remain popular holiday gifts, and one in four Canadians expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada. Those preferences could support travel-related and cross-border payment activity, though the survey measures intentions rather than actual spending. Visa holiday spending survey

Visa’s Canadian survey found that travel and live-event tickets remain popular holiday gifts, and one in four Canadians expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada. Those preferences could support travel-related and cross-border payment activity, though the survey measures intentions rather than actual spending. Neutral Sentiment: Stablecoins were framed as both a potential challenge to card networks and an area Visa is already addressing: the article says Visa’s stablecoin settlement run rate exceeded $25 billion annually. That suggests an emerging competitive risk, but also an opportunity for Visa to participate in new payment infrastructure. Stablecoins and card networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 1,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,079,825. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 5,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.22, for a total transaction of $2,445,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,722.28. This trade represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $424.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.51. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $442.23. The firm has a market cap of $763.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is 25.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $432.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $444.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

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