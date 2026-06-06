Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 3,202 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 54,803 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 438,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $187,044,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $507.90 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $521.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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