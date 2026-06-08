Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 43,506 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $385.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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