Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $397.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.05. The firm has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.42.

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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