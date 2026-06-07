Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.67.

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Allstate Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $227.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.53%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,474.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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