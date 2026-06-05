Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to neutral from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Article Title

J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Article Title

Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Article Title

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Article Title

Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Negative Sentiment: Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Article Title

Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from headlines about competition in EVs and autonomy, including BYD’s charging-network push and scrutiny around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving claims in China. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $418.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 383.90, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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