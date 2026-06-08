Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,354,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,660,558 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 477,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,504,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,151,810,000 after purchasing an additional 893,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $909,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Key Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in ahead of analyst forecasts, while management also raised full-year 2026 guidance.

Fortinet’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in ahead of analyst forecasts, while management also raised full-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Investors are rewarding Fortinet’s AI security push, including new AI-focused products and its positioning as a converged security and networking platform.

Investors are rewarding Fortinet’s AI security push, including new AI-focused products and its positioning as a converged security and networking platform. Positive Sentiment: Momentum remains strong after the earnings report, with commentary noting the stock has surged substantially over the past month and is continuing to attract attention from traders and growth investors.

Momentum remains strong after the earnings report, with commentary noting the stock has surged substantially over the past month and is continuing to attract attention from traders and growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on whether the rally can continue, highlighting valuation questions and the need for future earnings estimates to keep improving.

Recent articles focused on whether the rally can continue, highlighting valuation questions and the need for future earnings estimates to keep improving. Negative Sentiment: There was a small insider sale by VP Michael Xie, though it was pre-arranged under a 10b5-1 plan and therefore appears more routine than concerning.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $144.68 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $150.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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