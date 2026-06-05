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Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vise Technologies Inc. increased its Palantir stake by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 78,453 shares worth about $13.9 million.
  • Institutional interest in Palantir remains strong overall, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 45.65% of the stock after several firms boosted or initiated positions.
  • Palantir beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.33 EPS on $1.63 billion in revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.76.
  • Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,453 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 310,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

PLTR opened at $141.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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