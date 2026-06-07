Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 8,158 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 162.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Leidos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Leidos by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

Leidos Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Leidos's payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here