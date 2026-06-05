Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 139.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Up 1.8%

ASML stock opened at $1,757.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $691.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,485.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,339.11. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,779.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

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More ASML News

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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