Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,592 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 11.0%

QCOM opened at $215.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.40. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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