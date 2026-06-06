Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 393.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,007 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Article Title

Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Article Title

ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Article Title

Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Article Title

Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Article Title

Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary notes that large insider buying in ServiceNow occurred near the peak of earlier SaaS pessimism, highlighting how far sentiment and the stock have already fallen since then. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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