Vise Technologies Inc. Has $11.01 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,731 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. President Capital reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of GE stock opened at $328.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day moving average is $306.06.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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