Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,030 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $262.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $242.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $272.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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