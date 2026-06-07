Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 151.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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