Vise Technologies Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.6%

LOW opened at $210.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.50.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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