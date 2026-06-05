Vise Technologies Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,242 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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