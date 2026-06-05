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Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vise Technologies Inc. increased its Lam Research stake by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 60,986 shares worth about $10.44 million. Other large institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and hedge funds/other institutions now own 84.61% of the stock.
  • Lam Research reported strong quarterly results, beating expectations with EPS of $1.47 versus $1.36 expected and revenue of $5.84 billion versus $5.70 billion expected. Revenue rose 23.8% year over year, and the company guided Q4 2026 EPS to $1.50-$1.80.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable July 8, and analysts remain broadly upbeat. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $303.30, while recent insider sales were disclosed under a pre-arranged trading plan.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $336.41 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.18. The company has a market cap of $420.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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