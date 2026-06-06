Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,167,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $261,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,108 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.3%

TRV stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.04 and a 200 day moving average of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $311.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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