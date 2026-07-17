Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG Stock Holdings Lifted by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group accounts for about 3.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Vishay Precision Group worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company's stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $84.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. Zacks Research cut Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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