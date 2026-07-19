Vision Retirement LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vision Retirement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 301.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vision Retirement LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,037.54 and its 200-day moving average is $908.87. The company has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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