Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullerton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,311 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 39,835 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $382.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $337.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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