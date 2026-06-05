Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,546 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $523.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $853.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.43 and a 200 day moving average of $263.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on AMD to $665, citing rising CPU demand tied to expanding agentic AI and continued strength in AMD’s AI infrastructure exposure.

Barclays raised its price target on AMD to $665, citing rising CPU demand tied to expanding agentic AI and continued strength in AMD’s AI infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: TSMC said AI chip demand is likely to outstrip supply for years, reinforcing the bullish backdrop for chipmakers like AMD that benefit from sustained data-center and AI spending.

TSMC said AI chip demand is likely to outstrip supply for years, reinforcing the bullish backdrop for chipmakers like AMD that benefit from sustained data-center and AI spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has highlighted strong investor and analyst support for AMD after its latest earnings beat, with revenue growth still running well above year-ago levels.

Recent commentary has highlighted strong investor and analyst support for AMD after its latest earnings beat, with revenue growth still running well above year-ago levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted AMD’s strong multi-week rally and trading near highs, but also warned the stock may be overbought, which can lead to near-term volatility.

Several articles noted AMD’s strong multi-week rally and trading near highs, but also warned the stock may be overbought, which can lead to near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom’s softer-than-expected AI guidance sparked a sell-off across AI-linked chip stocks, dragging AMD lower as traders questioned whether AI spending is accelerating as fast as hoped.

Broadcom’s softer-than-expected AI guidance sparked a sell-off across AI-linked chip stocks, dragging AMD lower as traders questioned whether AI spending is accelerating as fast as hoped. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded AMD from strong-buy to hold, adding to pressure alongside reports that Cathie Wood’s ARK funds trimmed AMD while increasing Nvidia exposure.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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