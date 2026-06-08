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Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,628 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vista Cima Wealth Management boosted its Broadcom stake by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,628 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 7,507 shares worth about $2.6 million.
  • Broadcom’s latest earnings were strong, with record quarterly revenue, EPS of $2.44 versus $2.40 expected, and revenue up 47.9% year over year to $22.19 billion.
  • Despite the solid results, the stock has been pressured by investor disappointment over AI outlook details; even so, analysts remain largely bullish, with multiple firms raising price targets and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Broadcom.

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 140,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,506 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,136,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,085,559,000 after purchasing an additional 309,336 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $385.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.22 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.11 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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