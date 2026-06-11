Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $70,947,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 19,719 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $356.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $357.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here