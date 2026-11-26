First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,641 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.08% of Visteon worth $87,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 130.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,108,000 after buying an additional 224,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the company's stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Visteon by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Visteon by 60.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on Visteon in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Visteon Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $126.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $936.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3750 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive technology supplier focused on electronics and software for vehicle cockpits. Its products include digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, automotive displays, and integrated cockpit computing platforms that bring multiple vehicle functions together. The company also develops connected-car and software solutions for automakers, supporting digital interfaces and information systems in vehicles. Its customers include automakers around the world, and Visteon serves markets across multiple regions.

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