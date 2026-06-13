Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,011,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $859,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.58 and a 200 day moving average of $463.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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