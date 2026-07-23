Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,795 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,468 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra worth $64,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vistra by 95.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,199 shares of the company's stock worth $26,638,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $746,729,000. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Vistra by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $29,875,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,768,694 shares of the company's stock worth $285,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.41.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Vistra Corp. (VST) from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing a more bullish outlook from analysts. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing a more bullish outlook from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage argued that Vistra (VST) could be a solid growth stock with the potential for strong returns, which may be supporting investor optimism. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage argued that could be a solid growth stock with the potential for strong returns, which may be supporting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Another report noted that Vistra Corp. (VST) has been outpacing the broader market, reflecting momentum in the shares and encouraging traders to stay bullish. Yahoo Finance article

Another report noted that has been outpacing the broader market, reflecting momentum in the shares and encouraging traders to stay bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also awaiting Vistra’s Q2 2026 earnings, with pre-earnings coverage focused on what results and guidance could mean for the stock next. MSN article

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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