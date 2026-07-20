Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,634 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Vistra were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $155.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an Outperform rating and a $298 price target , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Scotiabank Raises Vistra Estimates

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an rating and a , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Positive Sentiment: News that Vistra secured PJM capacity points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Vistra Secures PJM Capacity

News that points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting rising demand from data centers and increased capital investments in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Vistra Benefiting From Data Center Demand

Coverage highlighting and in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. KeyBanc Sticks to Buy Rating

KeyBanc reaffirmed its rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra was also mentioned in media coverage and trading commentary as a stock showing momentum, which may reflect investor enthusiasm but does not add new fundamental information. Vistra Rises Higher Than Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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