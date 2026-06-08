Vistra Corp. $VST Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,909 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 85,587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vistra worth $38,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $746,729,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $145,987,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,274,178 shares of the company's stock worth $246,948,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,072.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 528,657 shares of the company's stock worth $102,459,000 after buying an additional 504,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,803 shares of the company's stock worth $276,141,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $148.72 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.33.

View Our Latest Report on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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