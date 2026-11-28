Visualize Group LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,446,000. GFL Environmental accounts for about 8.8% of Visualize Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Visualize Group LP owned 0.15% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 18.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,815 shares of the company's stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. GFL Environmental's payout ratio is -7.59%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. is a North American environmental services company that provides waste management and related services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers. Its offerings include the collection, transportation, sorting, recycling and disposal of solid waste, as well as liquid waste management and soil remediation services. The company serves communities and businesses across Canada and the United States. Its operations include waste collection and processing, recycling and disposal, alongside services for managing liquid waste and contaminated soil.

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