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Vitruvian Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Xometry logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Vitruvian Partners LLP cut its Xometry stake by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 43,741 shares and leaving it with 191,919 shares valued at about $11.4 million.
  • Xometry reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, posting EPS of $0.12 versus $0.07 expected and revenue of $205.14 million versus $188.46 million expected, with revenue up 35.9% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment has turned more constructive, with several firms raising price targets; however, the consensus rating remains Hold with an average target price of $76.00.
  • Interested in Xometry? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vitruvian Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,919 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,741 shares during the quarter. Xometry comprises about 8.2% of Vitruvian Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Xometry worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 54.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 690,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xometry by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,283 shares of the company's stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 164,278 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xometry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,306,151 shares of the company's stock worth $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xometry by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,045 shares of the company's stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Xometry by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,987 shares of the company's stock worth $50,132,000 after acquiring an additional 451,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 1.01. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $93.13.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 4,572 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $198,607.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,793,365.76. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 15,103 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $656,376.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,925.58. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,934 shares of company stock worth $8,387,014. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XMTR. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Xometry

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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