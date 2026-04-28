Vivid Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,398 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.0% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 557,390 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 212.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,703 shares of the company's stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and have sold 218,422 shares worth $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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