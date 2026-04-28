Vivid Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Vivid Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $8,893,000. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.6% during the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets report a string of small upward revisions to Caterpillar’s near‑term EPS (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q3/Q4 2027), which supports expectations for stronger quarterly results ahead of Q1 reporting. These marginal upgrades can lift sentiment by reducing downside earnings risk. MarketBeat CAT page

Zacks and other outlets report a string of small upward revisions to Caterpillar’s near‑term EPS (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q3/Q4 2027), which supports expectations for stronger quarterly results ahead of Q1 reporting. These marginal upgrades can lift sentiment by reducing downside earnings risk. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $960 (from $870) and bumped 2026–2028 EPS forecasts, citing projects such as Solar Turbines that bolster longer‑term revenue and margin prospects — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract buyers and supports upside. Wells Fargo lifts PT on Caterpillar (Yahoo)

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $960 (from $870) and bumped 2026–2028 EPS forecasts, citing projects such as Solar Turbines that bolster longer‑term revenue and margin prospects — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract buyers and supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple media stories highlight growing power demand from data centers and inclusion in “quality dividend” lists; analysts and commentators (including Jim Cramer mentions) emphasize CAT’s exposure to data‑center power and rental/engine demand, which supports a growth narrative beyond construction/mining cycles. Caterpillar positioned for long-term growth (Yahoo)

Multiple media stories highlight growing power demand from data centers and inclusion in “quality dividend” lists; analysts and commentators (including Jim Cramer mentions) emphasize CAT’s exposure to data‑center power and rental/engine demand, which supports a growth narrative beyond construction/mining cycles. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and Zacks pieces ahead of Q1 earnings focus attention on key metrics beyond headline revenue/EPS (backlog, margin mix, dealer inventories). These previews raise expectations but also amplify volatility around the upcoming report. Ahead of Caterpillar Q1 earnings (Zacks)

Wall Street previews and Zacks pieces ahead of Q1 earnings focus attention on key metrics beyond headline revenue/EPS (backlog, margin mix, dealer inventories). These previews raise expectations but also amplify volatility around the upcoming report. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar’s strategic moves — acquisition of Monarch Tractor (automation/electric ag) and a planned CFO transition — point to portfolio diversification and management succession that are positive long term but introduce short‑term integration and execution risk. Monarch deal and CFO shift (Yahoo)

Caterpillar’s strategic moves — acquisition of Monarch Tractor (automation/electric ag) and a planned CFO transition — point to portfolio diversification and management succession that are positive long term but introduce short‑term integration and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary argues CAT’s rally is being driven by data‑center hype and that the stock trades at a high P/E (and recent articles label it a “data center trap”), raising valuation concerns; such narratives can pressure the stock if investors rotate out of cyclicals into cheaper or purer tech plays. Caterpillar: The 43x P/E Data Center Trap (Seeking Alpha)

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $829.84 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $845.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $742.02 and its 200 day moving average is $649.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $786.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $767.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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